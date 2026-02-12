Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $9.49 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF $SPSM

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 204,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,022 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $9,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 17,616,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,197 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 128.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,614,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,388 shares during the last quarter. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $65,460,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 121.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,254,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,125,000 after purchasing an additional 687,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 19.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,882,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,838,000 after buying an additional 620,942 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock opened at $51.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.96 and a 200-day moving average of $46.84. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $34.79 and a 1 year high of $52.04.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

