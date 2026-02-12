Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $11.16 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 38.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 349,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,942 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $11,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 36,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 40,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 5,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter.

SCHG opened at $31.13 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.89. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $21.37 and a 1-year high of $33.74. The stock has a market cap of $50.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.15.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization and that are classified as growth. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

