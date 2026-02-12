Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July $BJUL Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL – Free Report) by 76.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,282 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.78% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BJUL. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the second quarter worth $138,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter valued at $268,000.

Shares of BATS:BJUL opened at $51.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.85. The company has a market cap of $264.25 million, a PE ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 0.64. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July has a fifty-two week low of $38.91 and a fifty-two week high of $51.51.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJUL was launched on Aug 29, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

