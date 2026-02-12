First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF $SDVY Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,517 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 0.09% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $8,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SDVY. Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 43,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 12,748 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 52,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 117,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,134,000 after purchasing an additional 10,763 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 472.9% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,835,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 260,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,203,000 after purchasing an additional 78,960 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SDVY stock opened at $42.28 on Thursday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.84 and a fifty-two week high of $42.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.12.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th were paid a $0.1305 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.