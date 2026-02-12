KP Tissue (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) Stock Price Down 0.8% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of KP Tissue Inc. (OTCMKTS:KPTSF – Get Free Report) fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.65 and last traded at $7.65. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.71.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.05.

KP Tissue Inc is a Canadian manufacturer and marketer of tissue and hygiene products, operating as an independent public company since its spin-off from Kruger Inc in March 2013. Headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, the company focuses on both consumer and away-from-home markets, leveraging its integrated manufacturing platform to produce a wide range of products designed for household, commercial, and institutional use.

The company’s product portfolio includes retail tissue brands such as Cashmere, Purex, Scotties, and SpongeTowels, as well as private-label offerings and specialty products for food service, healthcare, and industrial end users.

