Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Stock Price Up 12.4% – Should You Buy?

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 12.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 171.40 and last traded at GBX 169.20. 1,092,948 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 2,347,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 150.60.

CRST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Crest Nicholson from GBX 205 to GBX 215 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Thursday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 190 to GBX 160 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 195 to GBX 180 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 190 price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 195.

The stock has a market capitalization of £430.65 million, a P/E ratio of 186.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 140.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 154.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported GBX 7.80 earnings per share for the quarter. Crest Nicholson had a negative return on equity of 3.47% and a negative net margin of 4.21%. On average, analysts predict that Crest Nicholson Holdings plc will post 9.0980939 EPS for the current year.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc engages in building residential homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Addlestone, the United Kingdom.

