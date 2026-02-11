Ferrellgas Partners (OTCMKTS:FGPR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 14,401 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 146% from the previous session’s volume of 5,861 shares.The stock last traded at $20.24 and had previously closed at $20.23.

Ferrellgas Partners Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.98. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.71 and a beta of 2.99.

Get Ferrellgas Partners alerts:

About Ferrellgas Partners

(Get Free Report)

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR) is a master limited partnership that operates as the retail propane distribution arm of Ferrellgas, Inc, one of the largest retail propane providers in the United States. Headquartered in Liberty, Missouri, the partnership was formed in 1997 to acquire and manage propane assets and inventory in support of Ferrellgas’s nationwide network.

The company’s primary business activities include the procurement, transportation and distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial and agricultural customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrellgas Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrellgas Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.