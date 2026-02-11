The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Price Target to $130.00

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $152.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 71.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HOOD. Wolfe Research raised Robinhood Markets from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital set a $130.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on Robinhood Markets from $166.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $159.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.41.

NASDAQ HOOD traded down $9.61 on Wednesday, hitting $75.99. 47,189,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,566,527. Robinhood Markets has a 1-year low of $29.66 and a 1-year high of $153.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.97. The company has a market cap of $68.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.43.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 52.19% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.63, for a total value of $45,611,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 418,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.56, for a total value of $48,761,477.28. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,537,615 shares of company stock worth $182,272,702. Company insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Robinhood Markets by 33.8% during the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 3.8% in the third quarter. CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 EPS beat and strong full?year results — Robinhood beat quarterly EPS estimates ($0.66 vs. ~$0.63) and delivered record 2025 revenue of ~$4.5B, record net deposits and subscriber growth (4.2M Gold subscribers), which support long?term monetization plans. Earnings Release

Q4 EPS beat and strong full?year results — Robinhood beat quarterly EPS estimates ($0.66 vs. ~$0.63) and delivered record 2025 revenue of ~$4.5B, record net deposits and subscriber growth (4.2M Gold subscribers), which support long?term monetization plans. Positive Sentiment: Prediction markets & product expansion highlighted as strategic growth drivers — management emphasized event/prediction markets (record event contracts) and a JV to build a CFTC?licensed exchange, giving investors a new high?growth revenue vector beyond trading and crypto. Analyst: Prediction Markets

Prediction markets & product expansion highlighted as strategic growth drivers — management emphasized event/prediction markets (record event contracts) and a JV to build a CFTC?licensed exchange, giving investors a new high?growth revenue vector beyond trading and crypto. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst mix remains bullish overall despite volatility — several firms reaffirmed/outperformed HOOD while others trimmed targets; consensus still implies meaningful upside vs. the current level, keeping the stock volatile around earnings. Analyst Notes

Analyst mix remains bullish overall despite volatility — several firms reaffirmed/outperformed HOOD while others trimmed targets; consensus still implies meaningful upside vs. the current level, keeping the stock volatile around earnings. Neutral Sentiment: CFO transition and higher 2026 expense plan — new CFO appointment and stated expense plan to accelerate product velocity (and Rothera/JV/acquisition costs) introduce execution and timing risk but also signal investment for growth. Earnings Release

CFO transition and higher 2026 expense plan — new CFO appointment and stated expense plan to accelerate product velocity (and Rothera/JV/acquisition costs) introduce execution and timing risk but also signal investment for growth. Negative Sentiment: Q4 revenue missed Street estimates — total Q4 net revenue of $1.28B came in below consensus (~$1.32B), which prompted near?term selling despite the EPS beat. Reuters: Revenue Miss

Q4 revenue missed Street estimates — total Q4 net revenue of $1.28B came in below consensus (~$1.32B), which prompted near?term selling despite the EPS beat. Negative Sentiment: Crypto weakness is a material drag — crypto revenue fell sharply (down ~38% YoY in Q4) and app crypto volumes dropped, increasing near?term revenue variability and investor concern. Zacks: Crypto Weakness

Crypto weakness is a material drag — crypto revenue fell sharply (down ~38% YoY in Q4) and app crypto volumes dropped, increasing near?term revenue variability and investor concern. Negative Sentiment: Cost and margin scrutiny — operating expenses rose materially (Y/Y growth and planned 2026 investment), and some investors worry about higher marketing/acquisition spend and acquisition?related costs that could pressure near?term margins. Earnings Release (Expenses)

Cost and margin scrutiny — operating expenses rose materially (Y/Y growth and planned 2026 investment), and some investors worry about higher marketing/acquisition spend and acquisition?related costs that could pressure near?term margins. Negative Sentiment: Immediate market reaction and analyst target trims — the revenue miss and crypto commentary prompted after?hours/AM selling and several firms lowered price targets (while keeping constructive ratings in many cases), contributing to downward pressure. Invezz: Analyst Reaction

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to “democratize finance for all.” Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood’s core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

