Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Enerflex (EFXT)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Enerflex (NYSE: EFXT) recently:

2/9/2026 – Enerflex was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/7/2026 – Enerflex was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/3/2026 – Enerflex was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating.

1/21/2026 – Enerflex had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

1/15/2026 – Enerflex had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

1/1/2026 – Enerflex was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/13/2025 – Enerflex was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

Enerflex Ltd is a Calgary?headquartered energy infrastructure company specializing in the design, fabrication, installation and aftermarket support of natural gas compression, processing, refrigeration and treatment equipment. Its product portfolio includes reciprocating and centrifugal compression systems, gas treating and refrigeration packages, fuel gas conditioning and liquid separation solutions. In addition to equipment sales, Enerflex delivers field services such as commissioning, maintenance, monitoring and parts supply to optimize asset performance throughout the lifecycle.

The company supports upstream, midstream and downstream energy customers through an integrated offering that spans engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) as well as modular fabrication.

