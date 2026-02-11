Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 (RWAYZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on March 1st

Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:RWAYZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Sunday, March 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 Price Performance

Shares of RWAYZ stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.44. The stock had a trading volume of 14,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,380. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.34. Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 has a 52-week low of $24.83 and a 52-week high of $25.64.

Get Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 alerts:

About Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027

(Get Free Report)

Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ: RWAYZ) are senior unsecured debt securities issued by Runway Growth Finance Corp., a publicly traded business development company. The notes carry a fixed annual coupon of 8.00%, payable quarterly, and mature on January 15, 2027. They rank equally with other senior unsecured obligations of the issuer, providing investors with a high-yield debt exposure to the company’s financing activities.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. specializes in providing flexible growth capital solutions to middle-market and late-stage private companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.