Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) Short Interest Down 65.8% in January

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 2,808 shares, a decline of 65.8% from the January 15th total of 8,209 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,050 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 36,050 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSF. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 5.4% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 10,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 44,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 72,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of PSF stock remained flat at $20.55 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 20,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,250. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $17.93 and a 12 month high of $21.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.54.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.126 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.4%.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund (NYSE: PSF) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with a high level of current income and the potential for capital appreciation. The fund trades on the New York Stock Exchange and offers investors exposure to a diversified portfolio of preferred and other hybrid securities, combining the liquidity of an exchange-traded vehicle with a specialized income strategy.

The fund’s primary business activity is investing in preferred stocks, bank capital instruments, trust preferreds and other hybrid capital structures issued by U.S.

