Short Interest in Konami Group Co. (OTCMKTS:KONMY) Increases By 1,661.7%

Konami Group Co. (OTCMKTS:KONMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,057 shares, an increase of 1,661.7% from the January 15th total of 60 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,779 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,779 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Konami Group Stock Performance

Shares of KONMY traded up C$3.57 on Wednesday, hitting C$64.52. 1,336 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,053. Konami Group has a 1 year low of C$56.13 and a 1 year high of C$88.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$68.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$74.50.

About Konami Group

Konami Group is a Tokyo-based entertainment and gaming company with roots dating back to its founding in 1969. Originally established as a jukebox rental and repair business, the company expanded into video game development in the 1980s and later reorganized into its current holding company structure in 2015. Headquartered in Minato, Tokyo, Konami operates as a diversified entertainment firm serving a global audience.

The company’s core business is digital entertainment, encompassing the development, publishing and distribution of video games for consoles, PCs and mobile platforms.

