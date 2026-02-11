Cordoba Minerals (CVE:CDB) Shares Up 56.6% – Should You Buy?

Cordoba Minerals Corp. (CVE:CDB – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 56.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.21 and last traded at C$1.19. Approximately 2,335,927 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,888% from the average daily volume of 117,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.76.

Key Stories Impacting Cordoba Minerals

Here are the key news stories impacting Cordoba Minerals this week:

Cordoba Minerals Trading Down 1.7%

The company has a market cap of C$108.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.85 and a beta of -0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.79 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.81.

Cordoba Minerals Company Profile

Cordoba Minerals Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of base and precious metal properties in Colombia and the United States. The company explores for copper, silver, and gold deposits. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the San Matias project with exploration licenses covering 146.62 square kilometers and has an additional 893.91 square kilometers of mining titles under application located in the municipality of Puerto Libertador, Department of Cordoba, Colombia.

