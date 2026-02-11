Short Interest in Healios K.K. (OTCMKTS:HLOSF) Increases By 347.0%

Healios K.K. (OTCMKTS:HLOSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 663,299 shares, an increase of 347.0% from the January 15th total of 148,399 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,737.9 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,737.9 days.

Healios K.K. Stock Performance

Shares of Healios K.K. stock remained flat at $2.10 during midday trading on Wednesday. Healios K.K. has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $4.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.22.

About Healios K.K.

Healios K.K. is a Tokyo–based biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of regenerative medicine products and services. The company’s core expertise lies in induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC)–derived therapies, with a pipeline that includes retinal pigment epithelium (RPE) cells for age?related macular degeneration and neural cell products targeting neurological disorders. Healios operates a specialized cell processing center in Chuo?ku, Tokyo, adhering to stringent quality standards for clinical?grade cell manufacturing.

Beyond its proprietary programs, Healios provides contract development and manufacturing services (CDMO) to pharmaceutical and research institutions.

