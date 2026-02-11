BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0987 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 11.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Price Performance

NYSE:DSU traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $10.11. The stock had a trading volume of 56,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,127. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a 12-month low of $8.72 and a 12-month high of $10.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.36.

About BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc (NYSE: DSU) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company designed to provide investors with a combination of current income and capital preservation. Managed by BlackRock Fund Advisors, the fund employs a multi-sector, global fixed-income strategy that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns through a portfolio of debt instruments. As an interval fund, DSU offers quarterly liquidity to shareholders who wish to redeem shares at specified intervals.

The fund’s investment approach centers on allocation across various credit sectors, including high-yield corporate bonds, emerging markets debt, bank loans and securitized products.

