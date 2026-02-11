SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $73.74 and last traded at $73.6260, with a volume of 277 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.21.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Stock Up 1.5%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNR. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,359,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,056,000 after buying an additional 292,774 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 2,450.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,646,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464,453 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,140,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,029,000 after acquiring an additional 91,337 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1,026.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC now owns 1,690,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,847 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 973,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,632,000 after purchasing an additional 6,725 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

