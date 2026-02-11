Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Short Interest Down 97.7% in January

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 41 shares, a drop of 97.7% from the January 15th total of 1,810 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 329,914 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 329,914 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on KIGRY. Citigroup lowered shares of Kion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kion Group to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 25th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Kion Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kion Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Kion Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Kion Group

Kion Group Stock Performance

Kion Group Company Profile

KIGRY stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.91. 136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,100. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.61. Kion Group has a 52 week low of $7.66 and a 52 week high of $20.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.97.

(Get Free Report)

Kion Group AG is a Germany?based manufacturer of industrial trucks and supply chain solutions, traded over the counter in the U.S. under the ticker KIGRY. The company designs, produces and services a broad range of material handling equipment, including counterbalance trucks, warehouse and very narrow aisle trucks, pallet trucks, reach trucks, and automated guided vehicles. Kion Group also offers software and digital products to optimize warehouse management and logistical operations for customers across manufacturing, retail, distribution and e-commerce industries.

The group’s key brands include Linde Material Handling, STILL and Dematic.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.