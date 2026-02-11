BlackRock Core Bond Trust (BHK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on February 27th

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0746 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Price Performance

NYSE BHK traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,834. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.39 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.68.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE: BHK) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with a high level of current income, consistent with the preservation of capital. The trust primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of investment-grade fixed-income securities, including U.S. government and agency obligations, corporate bonds, mortgage- and asset-backed securities, and other debt instruments. The fund may employ leverage to enhance its income-generating potential.

Since its inception in 2008, BHK has been managed by a dedicated team of fixed-income professionals at BlackRock Advisors, drawing on the firm’s global research capabilities and risk-management platform.

Featured Stories

