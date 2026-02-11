St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Shares Down 12.8% – Should You Sell?

St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 12.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,255.50 and last traded at GBX 1,263. 6,837,487 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 29,245,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,449.

STJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,590 to GBX 1,790 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,350 to GBX 1,375 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,160 to GBX 1,600 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,725 to GBX 1,726 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,475 price target on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Friday, January 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,645.14.

The stock has a market cap of £6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,434.84 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,343.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.10, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 3.85.

We plan, grow and protect the financial futures of over one million clients across the UK by providing holistic advice-led wealth management, delivered exclusively by the Partnership, our group of more than 4,900 highly skilled advisers.

We offer an integrated client proposition, through which we provide financial advice, investment product wrappers such as pensions, investment bonds and ISAs, and offer our own range of investment funds and portfolios.

