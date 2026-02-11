The Home Depot, Inc. $HD Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,803 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,959 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $44,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at $29,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Home Depot from $450.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. KGI Securities lowered shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Home Depot from $450.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $404.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.63, for a total transaction of $695,947.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,409,419.83. This represents a 33.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 2,872 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.52, for a total transaction of $1,000,949.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,196 shares in the company, valued at $4,599,069.92. This represents a 17.87% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,963 shares of company stock valued at $1,748,845. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD opened at $389.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $363.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $379.73. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $326.31 and a 1 year high of $426.75. The stock has a market cap of $387.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $41.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.06 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 160.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.78 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.478-14.478 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th were issued a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.71%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot’s core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

