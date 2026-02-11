Morgan Stanley Increases Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Price Target to $119.00

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $119.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Seaport Research Partners upgraded shares of Hasbro to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Hasbro from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $89.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Hasbro from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $105.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of -26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.56. Hasbro has a 52-week low of $49.00 and a 52-week high of $105.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 12.81% and a positive return on equity of 82.17%. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hasbro will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hasbro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,748,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 128.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,981,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677,962 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hasbro by 95.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,259,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,004 shares during the period. Mane Global Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Hasbro in the second quarter worth about $77,471,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hasbro by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,976,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,088,000 after purchasing an additional 453,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc is a global play and entertainment company, known for designing, manufacturing and marketing a diverse portfolio of toys, games and consumer products. Founded in 1923 as Hassenfeld Brothers and headquartered in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, the company has grown into one of the foremost names in the toy industry, with a presence in retail, digital and entertainment channels worldwide.

The company’s brand portfolio features iconic properties such as Monopoly, Play-Doh, Nerf, My Little Pony and Transformers.

