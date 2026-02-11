AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Barclays

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ACM. Robert W. Baird set a $125.00 target price on AECOM in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of AECOM from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on AECOM from $152.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings downgraded AECOM from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AECOM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.82.

AECOM Price Performance

ACM opened at $103.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.30. AECOM has a 1 year low of $85.00 and a 1 year high of $135.52.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The construction company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.12). AECOM had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 2.94%.The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. AECOM has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.180-4.890 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AECOM

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in AECOM by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,124 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in shares of AECOM by 10.8% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 997 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 0.7% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 15,278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in AECOM by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 38.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 392 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting AECOM

Here are the key news stories impacting AECOM this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results showed revenue above expectations ($3.83B) with gross-profit and operating cash flow improvements, supporting the company’s operational momentum. Q1 Press Release

Q1 results showed revenue above expectations ($3.83B) with gross-profit and operating cash flow improvements, supporting the company’s operational momentum. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its FY?2026 EPS guidance and highlighted backlog growth and a stronger outlook for bidding/awards — a catalyst cited by coverage noting an upbeat market reaction. Guidance & Backlog Article

Management raised its FY?2026 EPS guidance and highlighted backlog growth and a stronger outlook for bidding/awards — a catalyst cited by coverage noting an upbeat market reaction. Positive Sentiment: Contract win: AECOM (in JV with WSP) will deliver detailed design services for the large Sydney Metro West program — a high?profile, multi?year infrastructure award that adds backlog and international revenue visibility. Sydney Metro West

Contract win: AECOM (in JV with WSP) will deliver detailed design services for the large Sydney Metro West program — a high?profile, multi?year infrastructure award that adds backlog and international revenue visibility. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support: Bank of America nudged its price target higher and several firms maintain buy/overweight ratings, helping sentiment around the name. Analyst Note

Analyst support: Bank of America nudged its price target higher and several firms maintain buy/overweight ratings, helping sentiment around the name. Neutral Sentiment: Some analysts are mixed — Barclays put a hold on ACM, reflecting differing views on valuation vs. execution risks. Barclays Hold

Some analysts are mixed — Barclays put a hold on ACM, reflecting differing views on valuation vs. execution risks. Negative Sentiment: Earnings detail is mixed: while revenue topped estimates, EPS missed some analyst views and net income declined year?over?year — raising questions about margin leverage and near?term profitability. Earnings Summary

Earnings detail is mixed: while revenue topped estimates, EPS missed some analyst views and net income declined year?over?year — raising questions about margin leverage and near?term profitability. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling has been notable in recent months, which some investors view as a cautionary signal despite institutional buying in other pockets. Insider Activity & Q1 Recap

AECOM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AECOM is a multinational infrastructure consulting firm that provides a broad range of professional technical and management services. Its core offerings include architecture and engineering design, program and construction management, environmental remediation and consulting, and operations and maintenance support. The company works across the full project lifecycle from planning and design through construction and long?term asset management.

AECOM serves public- and private-sector clients in major built-environment markets, including transportation (roads, bridges, rail, airports), water and wastewater systems, buildings and places, energy and power, and environmental services.



