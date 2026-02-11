Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) Issues Earnings Results

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported C$5.19 EPS for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. Mainstreet Equity had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 72.44%.The business had revenue of C$70.88 million during the quarter.

Mainstreet Equity Stock Up 0.8%

TSE MEQ opened at C$173.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.80, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of C$1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$179.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$186.41. Mainstreet Equity has a one year low of C$170.00 and a one year high of C$208.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Acumen Capital lowered their price objective on Mainstreet Equity from C$250.00 to C$248.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. ATB Capital upped their price target on Mainstreet Equity from C$235.00 to C$240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$244.00.

Mainstreet Equity Company Profile

Mainstreet Equity Corp is a residential real estate company. It is focused on the acquisition, redevelopment, repositioning, and management of mid-market rental apartment buildings. The business specializes in multi-family residential housing operating in a single segment. Geographically it operates in Canadian provinces including British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. The company generates revenue from rental income and others.

