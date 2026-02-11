Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Research

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on APEMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aperam in a research note on Monday. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Aperam to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aperam in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Aperam from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aperam presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Aperam Stock Up 4.7%

Aperam stock opened at $50.96 on Monday. Aperam has a fifty-two week low of $25.97 and a fifty-two week high of $50.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 318.49 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.67.

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Aperam had a return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 0.17%. Equities analysts anticipate that Aperam will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Aperam Company Profile

Aperam is a global stainless, electrical and specialty steel producer with headquarters in Luxembourg. The company designs, manufactures and distributes a wide range of stainless and electrical steel products that serve markets such as automotive, household appliances, construction, energy and mechanical industries. Aperam operates an integrated value chain that spans mining, steelmaking, finishing and distribution, enabling it to control quality and deliver tailored solutions to its customers.

The company was established in 2011 following a carve-out from ArcelorMittal and has since developed a distinct identity focused on sustainable stainless steel production.

