eEnergy Group (LON:EAAS) Shares Up 10.4% – Here’s What Happened

eEnergy Group Plc (LON:EAAS – Get Free Report) traded up 10.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 6.40 and last traded at GBX 6.24. 6,788,281 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 522% from the average session volume of 1,092,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.65.

eEnergy Group Stock Up 13.3%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.22. The firm has a market cap of £24.78 million, a P/E ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4.89.

eEnergy Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for eEnergy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eEnergy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.