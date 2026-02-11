Avolta (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Avolta AG – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:DUFRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.3880 and last traded at $6.36, with a volume of 5864 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Avolta in a research note on Monday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Avolta alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on DUFRY

Avolta Stock Performance

Avolta Company Profile

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.95 and its 200-day moving average is $5.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

(Get Free Report)

Avolta AG operates as a travel retailer. The company’s retail brands include general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Zurich Duty-Free or Stockholm Duty-Free, Autogrill, and HMSHost brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores. It offers perfumes and cosmetics, food and confectionery, wines and spirits, watches and jewelry, fashion and leather, tobacco goods, souvenirs, electronics, soft drinks, packaged food, travel accessories, personal items, sunglasses, destination, and other products, as well as newspapers, magazines, and books.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avolta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avolta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.