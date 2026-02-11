Masco (NYSE:MAS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04, FiscalAI reports. Masco had a return on equity of 1,317.38% and a net margin of 10.89%.The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Masco updated its FY 2026 guidance to 4.100-4.300 EPS.

Plumbing momentum : Delta and Hansgrohe gained share with plumbing pricing driving growth, and Masco expects plumbing sales to be up low-single-digits in 2026 with ~18% segment margins.

: Delta and Hansgrohe gained share with plumbing pricing driving growth, and Masco expects plumbing sales to be up low-single-digits in 2026 with ~18% segment margins. Decorative architectural weakness: Q4 sales declined ~15% (DIY down high-single-digits) due to lower volumes, prior?year inventory timing and a customer primer/applicator transition, though pro paint grew and is targeted to grow mid-single-digits in 2026.

Tariffs and commodity cost pressure remain material — Masco now estimates an annualized tariff impact of about $200 million for 2026 (including roughly $80M from current China tariffs) and expects mid-single-digit copper inflation with a ~six?month P&L lag.

for 2026 (including roughly $80M from current China tariffs) and expects mid-single-digit copper inflation with a ~six?month P&L lag. Restructuring and shareholder returns: the company took ~$18M in Q4 charges and expects ~$50M more in 2026 to fund efficiencies and growth, while raising the dividend to $1.28 and authorizing a $2 billion share buyback program.

and authorizing a share buyback program. 2026 company guidance: Masco targets consolidated sales roughly flat to up low-single-digits, an operating margin of ~17%, and EPS of $4.10–$4.30, assuming continued mitigation of tariff impacts and the announced cost actions.

Shares of Masco stock opened at $77.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.02. Masco has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $79.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.79%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Masco by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,175,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $716,224,000 after buying an additional 367,937 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Masco by 1.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,850,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $411,832,000 after acquiring an additional 58,609 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Masco in the 3rd quarter valued at $192,948,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Masco by 443.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,330,523 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,527,293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,506,000 after purchasing an additional 178,739 shares during the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masco announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently commented on MAS. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Masco to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $71.00 target price (down from $76.00) on shares of Masco in a report on Monday, December 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Masco in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Evercore cut their price objective on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on Masco from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.20.

Masco Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. Founded in 1929 and headquartered in Livonia, Michigan, the company has evolved from a small door?bell manufacturer into a diversified enterprise serving both residential and commercial markets. Over its history, Masco has grown through a combination of organic innovation and strategic acquisitions, building a portfolio of well-recognized brands.

The company’s product offerings are organized into two primary segments.

