Plan A Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF $TPLC

Plan A Wealth LLC cut its position in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC – Free Report) by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,708 shares during the period. Plan A Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TPLC. Bare Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 266,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,971,000 after buying an additional 12,757 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 182,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,214,000 after acquiring an additional 5,706 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 117,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,265,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares during the period. LVZ Inc. boosted its position in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF by 38.8% in the third quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 84,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 23,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,972,000.

Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF stock opened at $48.55 on Wednesday. Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF has a 52-week low of $37.15 and a 52-week high of $48.65. The company has a market cap of $349.07 million, a P/E ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.03.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.0121 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th.

The Timothy Plan US Large\u002FMid Cap Core ETF (TPLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US large-cap stocks screened for Christian values. TPLC was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

