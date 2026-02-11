iRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

iRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $22.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 million. iRadimed had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 26.31%. iRadimed updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 0.440-0.480 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance to 2.060-2.210 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from iRadimed’s conference call:

IRadimed posted its 18th consecutive quarter of record revenue—Q4 revenue of $22.7M (+17% YoY) and FY2025 revenue of $83.8M (+14%) with GAAP diluted EPS up 25% in Q4 and gross margins around 75–77%.

(+17% YoY) and FY2025 revenue of (+14%) with GAAP diluted EPS up 25% in Q4 and gross margins around 75–77%. Management expects the new 3870 MR IV pump to raise deal ASPs by 10–14% and drive a large replacement wave (targeting an additional ~1,000 domestic channel replacements/year), with a goal of selling north of 2,000 3870 channels domestically and approaching a $50M pump run rate (and a company run rate >$100M when add-ons are included).

to raise deal ASPs by 10–14% and drive a large replacement wave (targeting an additional ~1,000 domestic channel replacements/year), with a goal of selling north of 2,000 3870 channels domestically and approaching a pump run rate (and a company run rate >$100M when add-ons are included). Early pilot feedback has been “very positive” after a December shipment of 23 systems, additional orders are on the books, and a broader sales release begins in April with initial shipments of ~100–130 3870 channels and expected booking ramp in H2 2026.

Management expects gross margins to be roughly in line in H1 2026 with potential improvement in H2 as higher volumes and ASPs scale, while noting a transitional subscale period and active management of 3860 inventory as the company shifts to 3870 production.

The balance sheet supports execution—year-end cash of $51.2M, FY operating cash flow of $24.9M and non-GAAP free cash flow of $16.5M after capex for a new Orlando facility.

NASDAQ IRMD opened at $105.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 63.73 and a beta of 1.11. iRadimed has a 12-month low of $47.48 and a 12-month high of $107.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 23rd. This is a boost from iRadimed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. iRadimed’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of iRadimed in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of iRadimed in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of iRadimed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of iRadimed in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of iRadimed to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.00.

In other iRadimed news, CFO John Glenn sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.29, for a total transaction of $1,459,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 7,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,248.98. This represents a 67.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.65, for a total value of $503,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,262,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,720,625. This trade represents a 0.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 55,000 shares of company stock worth $5,287,900 in the last 90 days. 36.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRMD. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of iRadimed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in iRadimed by 191.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 754 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iRadimed during the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iRadimed by 210,400.0% in the third quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of iRadimed in the third quarter worth $164,000. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

iRadimed Corporation designs, develops and manufactures medical device solutions for MRI environments. The company’s core product line consists of MRI-compatible infusion systems engineered to deliver precise fluid management during magnetic resonance imaging procedures. These devices are crafted to minimize electrical noise and interference, ensuring both patient safety and image clarity in diagnostic and interventional settings.

In addition to infusion pumps, iRadimed offers a range of complementary accessories and monitoring solutions tailored to MRI suites.

