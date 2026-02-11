iRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

iRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $22.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 million. iRadimed had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 26.31%. iRadimed updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 0.440-0.480 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance to 2.060-2.210 EPS.
Here are the key takeaways from iRadimed’s conference call:
- IRadimed posted its 18th consecutive quarter of record revenue—Q4 revenue of $22.7M (+17% YoY) and FY2025 revenue of $83.8M (+14%) with GAAP diluted EPS up 25% in Q4 and gross margins around 75–77%.
- Management expects the new 3870 MR IV pump to raise deal ASPs by 10–14% and drive a large replacement wave (targeting an additional ~1,000 domestic channel replacements/year), with a goal of selling north of 2,000 3870 channels domestically and approaching a $50M pump run rate (and a company run rate >$100M when add-ons are included).
- Early pilot feedback has been “very positive” after a December shipment of 23 systems, additional orders are on the books, and a broader sales release begins in April with initial shipments of ~100–130 3870 channels and expected booking ramp in H2 2026.
- Management expects gross margins to be roughly in line in H1 2026 with potential improvement in H2 as higher volumes and ASPs scale, while noting a transitional subscale period and active management of 3860 inventory as the company shifts to 3870 production.
- The balance sheet supports execution—year-end cash of $51.2M, FY operating cash flow of $24.9M and non-GAAP free cash flow of $16.5M after capex for a new Orlando facility.
iRadimed Stock Up 9.6%
NASDAQ IRMD opened at $105.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 63.73 and a beta of 1.11. iRadimed has a 12-month low of $47.48 and a 12-month high of $107.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.43.
iRadimed Increases Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of iRadimed in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of iRadimed in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of iRadimed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of iRadimed in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of iRadimed to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.00.
View Our Latest Analysis on IRMD
Key Headlines Impacting iRadimed
Here are the key news stories impacting iRadimed this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Record Q4 and FY?2025 results: IRMD reported stronger revenue and margin performance for the quarter and year, supporting the company’s growth narrative. IRADIMED CORPORATION Reports Record Fourth Quarter and Full Year of 2025 Financial Results and Increases its Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend to $0.20 Per Share from $0.17 Per Share
- Positive Sentiment: EPS and revenue beat: Q4 EPS of $0.50 topped consensus (~$0.49) and revenue of $22.69M exceeded estimates — evidence of demand and healthy margins that support the valuation. iRadimed Corp (IRMD) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Highlights
- Positive Sentiment: Guidance nudged up: FY?2026 EPS guidance was updated to $2.060–$2.210 (vs. consensus ~$2.04) and revenue guidance of ~$91–$96M; Q1 revenue guidance ($21–$22M) sits above consensus — these raises reduce execution uncertainty. IRadimed targets $100M-plus revenue run rate in 2026 as 3870 pump ramps
- Positive Sentiment: Product-driven growth: Management is targeting a >$100M revenue run?rate in 2026 as the new 3870 MRI?compatible infusion pump ramps — a key organic growth catalyst if adoption continues. IRadimed targets $100M-plus revenue run rate in 2026 as 3870 pump ramps
- Positive Sentiment: Dividend increase: Board raised the quarterly cash dividend to $0.20 (17.6% increase), signaling confidence in cash flow and returning capital to shareholders. (Record/ex?dividend dates disclosed in the press release.) IRADIMED CORPORATION Reports Record Fourth Quarter and Full Year of 2025 Financial Results and Increases its Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend to $0.20 Per Share from $0.17 Per Share
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/quant sentiment improved: Composite rating climbed to 96, which reflects stronger technical/quant metrics but is not a fundamental update. iRadimed Sees Composite Rating Climb to 96
- Neutral Sentiment: Supporting materials: Earnings call transcript and analyst previews are available for investors who want color on execution, ASPs, channel cadence, and margin assumptions. IRADIMED CORPORATION (IRMD) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript Uncovering Potential: iRadimed’s Earnings Preview
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other iRadimed news, CFO John Glenn sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.29, for a total transaction of $1,459,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 7,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,248.98. This represents a 67.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.65, for a total value of $503,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,262,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,720,625. This trade represents a 0.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 55,000 shares of company stock worth $5,287,900 in the last 90 days. 36.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of iRadimed
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRMD. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of iRadimed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in iRadimed by 191.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 754 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iRadimed during the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iRadimed by 210,400.0% in the third quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of iRadimed in the third quarter worth $164,000. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.
iRadimed Company Profile
iRadimed Corporation designs, develops and manufactures medical device solutions for MRI environments. The company’s core product line consists of MRI-compatible infusion systems engineered to deliver precise fluid management during magnetic resonance imaging procedures. These devices are crafted to minimize electrical noise and interference, ensuring both patient safety and image clarity in diagnostic and interventional settings.
In addition to infusion pumps, iRadimed offers a range of complementary accessories and monitoring solutions tailored to MRI suites.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iRadimed
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for iRadimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRadimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.