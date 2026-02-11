Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (CHW) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 13th

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 23rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Price Performance

CHW stock opened at $8.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.49. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $8.20.

Get Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund alerts:

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ: CHW) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The fund pursues its objectives by investing across a broad range of income-producing securities, with an emphasis on global convertible and high-yield fixed income instruments. By combining traditional and non-traditional income sources, CHW aims to deliver a dynamic income stream that can adapt to varying market conditions.

The fund’s portfolio typically includes convertible bonds, corporate credit, preferred equities, emerging market debt and dividend-paying common stocks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.