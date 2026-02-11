Vizsla Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:VZLA) Lowered to “Sector Perform” Rating by National Bank Financial

Vizsla Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:VZLA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

VZLA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Vizsla Silver in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vizsla Silver in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. National Bankshares downgraded Vizsla Silver from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on Vizsla Silver from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

VZLA stock opened at $4.10 on Wednesday. Vizsla Silver has a 52 week low of $1.69 and a 52 week high of $7.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -102.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.53.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sprott Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vizsla Silver by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 22,851,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,691,000 after purchasing an additional 306,900 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Vizsla Silver by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,291,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,000 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in Vizsla Silver by 72.8% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 14,435,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,361,000 after buying an additional 6,080,923 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Vizsla Silver by 41.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,587,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,698,000 after buying an additional 4,001,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vizsla Silver by 38.0% during the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 11,395,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,220,000 after buying an additional 3,139,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.46% of the company’s stock.

Vizsla Silver Corp. is a Canada-based mineral exploration and development company focused on high-grade silver projects in Mexico. The company holds a portfolio of properties in the Panuco District of Sinaloa, where it is advancing its flagship Panuco Project, among several other exploration targets. These assets cover prolific epithermal vein systems that have historically produced significant silver and base metals.

The Panuco Project encompasses multiple mineralized zones over a 17,000-hectare land package, where ongoing drilling campaigns have reported consistent high-grade silver intercepts.

