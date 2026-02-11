Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Research

Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Luckin Coffee Stock Performance

LKNCY stock opened at $37.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.04. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05 and a beta of -0.41. Luckin Coffee has a 1 year low of $23.18 and a 1 year high of $43.64.

Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 17th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Luckin Coffee had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 8.45%.

Luckin Coffee Company Profile

Luckin Coffee Inc is a China-based coffeehouse chain that combines a digitally driven ordering platform with a network of physical outlets. The company’s mobile app and in-store kiosks enable customers to place orders for takeaway or delivery, while its proprietary supply chain supports rapid store expansion and consistent product quality. Luckin’s retail portfolio includes “grab-and-go” pickup points, delivery-only kitchens and full-service cafés designed to meet the varied needs of urban consumers.

Luckin’s menu features a broad range of espresso-based drinks, including lattes, Americanos and cold brews, complemented by tea-based beverages, fruit juices and a selection of light food items such as sandwiches and pastries.

