Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality (NYSE:PRSU) Downgraded by Zacks Research to Hold

Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality (NYSE:PRSU – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Get Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality

Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality Stock Up 0.7%

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of PRSU stock opened at $37.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.93. Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality has a twelve month low of $26.66 and a twelve month high of $41.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.02, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.46.

In related news, CEO David W. Barry purchased 755 shares of Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.39 per share, with a total value of $25,209.45. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 110,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,687,257.70. This trade represents a 0.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality by 803.5% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality by 4,831.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality Inc (NYSE: PRSU) is a travel and leisure company focused on delivering immersive experiences at some of North America’s most celebrated destinations. The company’s core operations span scenic attractions such as mountain gondolas and tramways, alpine lodges and wilderness excursions, as well as complementary dining venues that showcase regional flavors. By integrating guided tours, wildlife viewing and seasonal activities, Pursuit aims to create memorable experiences for both individual and group travelers.

In the mountain segment, Pursuit operates marquee attractions including the Banff Gondola and Jasper SkyTram in Canada’s Rocky Mountains, supported by on-site accommodations like Emerald Lake Lodge.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.