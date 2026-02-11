Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$3.49 and last traded at C$3.49, with a volume of 176714 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on ESI. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ensign Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$3.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 15th. ATB Capital reduced their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upped their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ensign Energy Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.90.

Get Ensign Energy Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ESI

Ensign Energy Services Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.82 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.02. The company has a market cap of C$617.61 million, a PE ratio of -13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 202.94 and a beta of 1.60.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Ensign Energy Services had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of C$411.16 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Ensign Energy Services Inc. will post 0.2901354 earnings per share for the current year.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ensign Energy Services Inc offers services in drilling and well servicing, oil sands coring, directional drilling, underbalanced and managed pressure drilling, equipment rentals, transportation, wireline services, and production testing services. Ensign produces enhanced drilling with the help of its proprietary automated drilling rigs. The automated drilling rigs are built for improved safety and a reduced environmental footprint. Most of the company’s revenue is derived from the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.