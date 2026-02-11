SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.44 and last traded at $12.4250, with a volume of 764 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.2699.

SGSOY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of SGS from an “equal weight” rating to a “cautious” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SGS in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SGS currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.01.

SGS SA is a Switzerland-based multinational company that provides inspection, verification, testing and certification services. Established in the late 19th century, SGS has grown into a global provider of conformity assessment services that help businesses manage risk, ensure quality and meet regulatory requirements across product lifecycles and supply chains. The company’s services are designed to verify that products, systems and processes meet specified standards and customer expectations.

Core activities include laboratory testing, on-site inspections, certification of management systems and product conformity, supply chain audits and technical verification.

