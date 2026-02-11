Short Interest in Ocean Park High Income ETF (NASDAQ:DUKH) Drops By 99.7%

Ocean Park High Income ETF (NASDAQ:DUKH – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 5 shares, a decrease of 99.7% from the January 15th total of 1,924 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,971 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,971 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Ocean Park High Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DUKH opened at $24.51 on Wednesday. Ocean Park High Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.36 and a fifty-two week high of $25.24. The company has a market cap of $9.80 million, a PE ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.47.

Ocean Park High Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.0952 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ocean Park High Income ETF

About Ocean Park High Income ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ocean Park High Income ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Ocean Park High Income ETF ( NASDAQ:DUKH Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 20,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 7.25% of Ocean Park High Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The Ocean Park High Income ETF (DUKH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that tactically allocates assets across high-yield fixed income ETFs that are unconstrained by maturity or geography. The fund seeks to provide total return while mitigating downside risk. DUKH was launched on Jul 10, 2024 and is issued by Ocean Park.

