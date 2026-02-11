WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $87.33 and last traded at $87.4060, with a volume of 2719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.37.

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.96.

Get WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 13,963 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 1.8% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 27,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 23,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada. The Index consists of companies that compose the bottom 25% of the market capitalization of the WisdomTree DEFA Index after the 300 largest companies have been removed.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.