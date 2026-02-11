WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSE) Short Interest Up 793.0% in January

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSE – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 23,219 shares, an increase of 793.0% from the January 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,631 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,631 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund Price Performance

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund stock opened at $42.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.62 million, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.22. WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund has a one year low of $26.12 and a one year high of $42.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 118,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 71,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $373,000.

About WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund

The WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund (NTSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of Emerging market equities and US Treasury futures contracts. NTSE was launched on May 20, 2021 and is managed by WisdomTree.

