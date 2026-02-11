Japan Tob (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Japan Tob (OTCMKTS:JAPAY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.6450 and last traded at $19.59, with a volume of 2945 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.88.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JAPAY. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Japan Tob from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Japan Tob in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

The firm has a market cap of $69.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.24.

Japan Tobacco Inc (OTC: JAPAY) is a Tokyo-based multinational company primarily engaged in the manufacture and sale of tobacco products. The company’s core activities include the development, production and distribution of cigarettes and other nicotine-delivery products for domestic and international markets. Japan Tobacco also pursues business activities beyond tobacco, including pharmaceutical and processed?food operations through subsidiary units and strategic investments.

In its tobacco operations the company serves both the Japanese market and a broad international footprint through its global operating arm, Japan Tobacco International (JTI).

