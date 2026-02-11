Versor Investments LP Sells 2,000 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated $JLL

Versor Investments LP trimmed its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 42.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JLL. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 124,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,221,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, CEO Christian Ulbrich sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.18, for a total value of $31,889.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 114,685 shares in the company, valued at $38,096,063.30. This represents a 0.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,609,091. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JLL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $361.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $351.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $364.17.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of JLL opened at $346.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $342.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $315.48. The stock has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 1.42. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12 month low of $194.36 and a 12 month high of $363.06.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

(Free Report)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE: JLL) is a leading professional services firm specializing in real estate and investment management. The company provides a broad range of services including leasing, advisory, property and asset management, capital markets, project and development services, and valuation. Through its integrated platform, JLL serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, real estate owners and developers, offering tailored solutions that span the entire real estate lifecycle.

Founded in 1783 in London as Jones Lang Wootton, the firm established a reputation for expertise in property management and brokerage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.