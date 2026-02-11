Versor Investments LP Takes Position in U.S. Bancorp $USB

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 19,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $942,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 340,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2,917.4% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 154,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,490,000 after buying an additional 149,837 shares in the last quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 726.1% in the 3rd quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 67,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after buying an additional 59,621 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 13.9% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 22,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 274,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, insider Mark G. Runkel sold 32,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total value of $1,952,626.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 97,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,927,203.20. The trade was a 24.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $60.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $94.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.11. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $35.18 and a fifty-two week high of $60.99.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 45.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Truist Financial raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.79.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) is a bank holding company and the parent of U.S. Bank, a national commercial bank that provides a wide range of banking, investment, mortgage, trust and payment services. The company operates through consumer and business banking, commercial banking, payment services, and wealth management segments. Its product set includes deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage origination and servicing, credit and debit card services, treasury and cash management, merchant processing, and institutional and trust services.

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S.

