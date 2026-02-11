Versor Investments LP Reduces Holdings in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Versor Investments LP decreased its holdings in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,609,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,713,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,163 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,551,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,810,172,000 after buying an additional 629,666 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,622,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,954,188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102,589 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,802,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,280,484,000 after buying an additional 1,135,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the second quarter worth approximately $1,894,585,000. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LRCX. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Dbs Bank upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $119.40 to $184.20 in a report on Monday, October 27th. Susquehanna set a $325.00 target price on shares of Lam Research and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target (up previously from $260.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.88.

Trending Headlines about Lam Research

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multiple analyst upgrades and higher price targets reinforce upside expectations (Sanford C. Bernstein raised its target to $285; other outlets bumped targets to the mid?$200s), supporting investor confidence. Bernstein Adjusts Price Target on Lam Research

Multiple analyst upgrades and higher price targets reinforce upside expectations (Sanford C. Bernstein raised its target to $285; other outlets bumped targets to the mid?$200s), supporting investor confidence. Positive Sentiment: Industry and fundamentals view: commentary highlights strong AI/memory-driven demand, solid margins and $5B?plus quarter potential — arguments used to justify a premium multiple. High P/E: Justified Premium or Too Pricey?

Industry and fundamentals view: commentary highlights strong AI/memory-driven demand, solid margins and $5B?plus quarter potential — arguments used to justify a premium multiple. Neutral Sentiment: Technical signal: LRCX recently crossed above its 20?day moving average, which can attract momentum traders but is a short?term indicator. 20-Day Moving Average Crossover

Technical signal: LRCX recently crossed above its 20?day moving average, which can attract momentum traders but is a short?term indicator. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Director Eric Brandt sold 35,000 shares (~$7.9M), trimming his stake — a signal that can trigger short?term investor caution even if not unusual for insiders to diversify. Director Sells 35,000 Shares

Insider selling: Director Eric Brandt sold 35,000 shares (~$7.9M), trimming his stake — a signal that can trigger short?term investor caution even if not unusual for insiders to diversify. Negative Sentiment: Leadership/strategic concern: reporting on a leadership shift and the CEA?Leti alliance prompted questions about whether recent multiple expansion is fully justified, creating valuation uncertainty for some investors. Leadership Shift And CEA Leti Alliance

Leadership/strategic concern: reporting on a leadership shift and the CEA?Leti alliance prompted questions about whether recent multiple expansion is fully justified, creating valuation uncertainty for some investors. Negative Sentiment: Options flow: unusually large put buying (roughly +112% vs. average) indicates elevated hedging or bearish positioning, which can amplify downside pressure in the near term.

Insider Activity

In other Lam Research news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 40,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.60, for a total value of $6,036,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 987,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,677,892.20. The trade was a 3.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.60, for a total transaction of $7,896,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 253,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,235,848. This trade represents a 12.12% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lam Research Stock Down 1.2%

LRCX opened at $226.61 on Wednesday. Lam Research Corporation has a 1-year low of $56.32 and a 1-year high of $251.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.89. The stock has a market cap of $282.98 billion, a PE ratio of 46.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. Lam Research had a return on equity of 62.81% and a net margin of 30.22%.The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.31%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam’s product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

Featured Articles

