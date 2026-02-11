Stratos Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF $DCOR

Stratos Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR – Free Report) by 66.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 586,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234,981 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF comprises 1.7% of Stratos Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Stratos Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF were worth $42,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 20,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 372,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,790,000 after purchasing an additional 45,056 shares during the last quarter. Essential Planning LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 58.9% during the third quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 71,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 26,501 shares in the last quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 415.2% during the second quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 113,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,626,000 after buying an additional 91,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 293.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 185,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,376,000 after buying an additional 138,044 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DCOR opened at $76.53 on Wednesday. Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.85 and a fifty-two week high of $76.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 1.05.

About Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (DCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to provide broad US equity exposure, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation by tilting the weightings in the underlying stocks. DCOR was launched on Sep 12, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

