Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAC Stake Raised by Stratos Investment Management LLC

Stratos Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,960,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 422,633 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 6.3% of Stratos Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Stratos Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $152,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFAC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 234.4% in the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 22,358 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 43,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 12,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $41.31 on Wednesday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $41.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.91. The firm has a market cap of $42.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.00.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

