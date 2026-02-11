TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (TSI) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 15th

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0283 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This is a 30.4% increase from TCW Strategic Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.
TCW Strategic Income Fund Stock Down 2.1%
Shares of TSI stock opened at $4.73 on Wednesday. TCW Strategic Income Fund has a 1-year low of $4.58 and a 1-year high of $5.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.93.
In related news, Director Robert Gerald Rooney acquired 7,900 shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.93 per share, for a total transaction of $38,947.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 20,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,065. The trade was a 62.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $101,023. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
TCW Strategic Income Fund (NYSE: TSI) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide total return through high current income and capital appreciation. The fund primarily invests in a broad array of fixed-income securities, including corporate debt, high-yield bonds, mortgage- and asset-backed securities, and emerging market debt. By combining multiple credit sectors with a flexible duration approach, the fund aims to generate attractive yields while managing interest-rate and credit risks in varying market environments.
Under the management of TCW Asset Management Company LLC, a subsidiary of TCW Group founded in 1971, TSI leverages the firm’s deep credit research capabilities and global trading platforms.
