TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (TSI) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 15th

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2026

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSIGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0283 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This is a 30.4% increase from TCW Strategic Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of TSI stock opened at $4.73 on Wednesday. TCW Strategic Income Fund has a 1-year low of $4.58 and a 1-year high of $5.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at TCW Strategic Income Fund

In related news, Director Robert Gerald Rooney acquired 7,900 shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.93 per share, for a total transaction of $38,947.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 20,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,065. The trade was a 62.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $101,023. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TCW Strategic Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Management Inc. acquired a new position in TCW Strategic Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $5,002,000. JP Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. JP Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,237,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,993,000 after purchasing an additional 231,451 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $772,000. Seven Mile Advisory acquired a new stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $343,000. 35.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TCW Strategic Income Fund

(Get Free Report)

TCW Strategic Income Fund (NYSE: TSI) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide total return through high current income and capital appreciation. The fund primarily invests in a broad array of fixed-income securities, including corporate debt, high-yield bonds, mortgage- and asset-backed securities, and emerging market debt. By combining multiple credit sectors with a flexible duration approach, the fund aims to generate attractive yields while managing interest-rate and credit risks in varying market environments.

Under the management of TCW Asset Management Company LLC, a subsidiary of TCW Group founded in 1971, TSI leverages the firm’s deep credit research capabilities and global trading platforms.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for TCW Strategic Income Fund (NYSE:TSI)

Receive News & Ratings for TCW Strategic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCW Strategic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.