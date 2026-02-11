TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (TSI) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 15th

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0283 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This is a 30.4% increase from TCW Strategic Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of TSI stock opened at $4.73 on Wednesday. TCW Strategic Income Fund has a 1-year low of $4.58 and a 1-year high of $5.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.93.

Get TCW Strategic Income Fund alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at TCW Strategic Income Fund

In related news, Director Robert Gerald Rooney acquired 7,900 shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.93 per share, for a total transaction of $38,947.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 20,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,065. The trade was a 62.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $101,023. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TCW Strategic Income Fund

About TCW Strategic Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Management Inc. acquired a new position in TCW Strategic Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $5,002,000. JP Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. JP Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,237,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,993,000 after purchasing an additional 231,451 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $772,000. Seven Mile Advisory acquired a new stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $343,000. 35.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

TCW Strategic Income Fund (NYSE: TSI) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide total return through high current income and capital appreciation. The fund primarily invests in a broad array of fixed-income securities, including corporate debt, high-yield bonds, mortgage- and asset-backed securities, and emerging market debt. By combining multiple credit sectors with a flexible duration approach, the fund aims to generate attractive yields while managing interest-rate and credit risks in varying market environments.

Under the management of TCW Asset Management Company LLC, a subsidiary of TCW Group founded in 1971, TSI leverages the firm’s deep credit research capabilities and global trading platforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TCW Strategic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCW Strategic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.