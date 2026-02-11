Middlefield Banc Corp. (MBCN) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 17th

Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the bank on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th.

Middlefield Banc has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Middlefield Banc has a dividend payout ratio of 38.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Middlefield Banc to earn $2.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.6%.

NASDAQ MBCN opened at $34.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $280.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.38. Middlefield Banc has a 12 month low of $22.74 and a 12 month high of $37.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Middlefield Banc ( NASDAQ:MBCN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $19.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.97 million. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 18.39%. As a group, research analysts predict that Middlefield Banc will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 102.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 107.2% in the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 2,047 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 650.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Middlefield Banc during the second quarter worth $243,000. 31.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Middlefield Banc is a bank holding company headquartered in Middlefield, Ohio, operating through its subsidiary, Middlefield Banking Company. The firm offers a suite of deposit products, including checking, savings, money market accounts and certificates of deposit, alongside comprehensive cash management solutions designed for both individual consumers and businesses.

On the lending side, Middlefield Banc specializes in commercial and residential real estate loans, consumer installment loans and lines of credit.

