Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor (NYSE:ZWS) CFO David Pauli Sells 7,639 Shares of Stock

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) CFO David Pauli sold 7,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total transaction of $395,700.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 66,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,460,602.60. This represents a 10.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor Stock Down 1.8%

ZWS stock opened at $51.60 on Wednesday. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor has a one year low of $27.74 and a one year high of $53.17. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 44.87, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 11.68%.The company had revenue of $407.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.26%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 49.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 8.9% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 3.8% in the third quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 12.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZWS. Zacks Research lowered shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor in a research report on Friday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $59.00 target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.63.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor Company Profile

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp, trading on the NYSE under the ticker ZWS, is a global provider of water delivery and plumbing products. The company was established in October 2022 through a spin-off from Rexnord Corp, creating a standalone business focused on designing, manufacturing and marketing water system components for residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Through its Zurn segment, the company offers solutions for water delivery, drainage and waste evacuation. Product lines include valves, hydrants, backflow prevention devices, piping systems, fittings and commercial waste stations.

