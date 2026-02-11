Wealthfront Advisers LLC Acquires 12,767 Shares of Duke Energy Corporation $DUK

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 138,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,767 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $17,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 42.2% during the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 7,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 41,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after acquiring an additional 11,409 shares during the period. Alley Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 88,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,892,000 after acquiring an additional 10,108 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 11.3% in the third quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 274,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,985,000 after purchasing an additional 27,820 shares during the period. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 12.7% in the third quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 93,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,604,000 after purchasing an additional 10,580 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Duke Energy Trading Up 1.7%
NYSE DUK opened at $123.75 on Wednesday. Duke Energy Corporation has a one year low of $110.51 and a one year high of $130.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $96.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.67.
Duke Energy Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.065 per share. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.98%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DUK. Mizuho set a $130.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Friday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.88.
Here are the key news stories impacting Duke Energy this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Management raised and extended its long?term outlook — Duke expanded its five?year capital plan to $103 billion (up about $16B) and reiterated a 5%–7% EPS growth target through 2030, signaling sustained investment-led earnings growth that underpins future rate base and earnings. Duke Energy projects 5%–7% EPS growth through 2030 while expanding $103B capital plan
- Positive Sentiment: Data?center demand is a material growth driver — Duke signed ~1.5 GW of new data?center deals in Q4, lifting the pipeline to ~4.5 GW, providing contracted or near?contracted load that supports revenue visibility and justifies grid investments. Duke Energy signed 1.5 GW of new data center deals in Q4, lifting total pipeline to 4.5 GW
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 revenue beat and FY26 guidance roughly inline — revenue came in at $7.94B (above estimates) and management set FY2026 EPS guidance of $6.55–$6.80, supporting the view that demand (including AI/data center loads) is lifting top line and enabling durable cash flow. Duke Energy Q4 results and call materials
- Neutral Sentiment: Recovery of storm costs improves cash flow — the company reported recovering ~$3B in storm costs, which reduces regulatory lag on cost recovery but is largely one?time in nature. Duke Energy recovers $3 billion in storm costs, signs new data center deals
- Neutral Sentiment: Operational reliability wins — smart, self?healing grid tech avoided many extended outages and peak demand hit records, highlighting investment payoff but also signaling the need for continued capex. Smart, self-healing tech avoided extended outages
- Negative Sentiment: Local regulatory/competitive risk — St. Petersburg has begun studying a municipal utility option as its contract with Duke nears expiration; if pursued, this could reduce customer base and future load in that jurisdiction. St. Petersburg to study municipal electric utility as Duke Energy contract nears expiration
- Negative Sentiment: Near?term margin pressure and mixed earnings reads — some outlets note Q4 EPS was down year?over?year and narrowly missed or only marginally beat certain estimates, reflecting higher costs that could compress near?term margins despite revenue growth. Duke Energy Q4 earnings lag estimates, revenues rise y/y
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Duke Energy news, EVP Robert Alexander Glenn sold 8,200 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total value of $1,015,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 11,367 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,234.60. The trade was a 41.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Duke Energy Profile
Duke Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based electric power holding company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company’s core business is the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Duke Energy operates a mix of regulated electric utilities and non-regulated energy businesses, providing essential energy infrastructure and services across multiple states.
Its operating activities include owning and operating generation assets across a portfolio that encompasses nuclear, natural gas, coal, hydroelectric and an expanding array of renewable resources, as well as battery storage and grid modernization projects.
