Wealthfront Advisers LLC Acquires 12,767 Shares of Duke Energy Corporation $DUK

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 138,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,767 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $17,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 42.2% during the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 7,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 41,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after acquiring an additional 11,409 shares during the period. Alley Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 88,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,892,000 after acquiring an additional 10,108 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 11.3% in the third quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 274,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,985,000 after purchasing an additional 27,820 shares during the period. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 12.7% in the third quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 93,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,604,000 after purchasing an additional 10,580 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DUK opened at $123.75 on Wednesday. Duke Energy Corporation has a one year low of $110.51 and a one year high of $130.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $96.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.67.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.57 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 9.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Duke Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.550-6.800 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.065 per share. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.98%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DUK. Mizuho set a $130.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Friday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.88.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Robert Alexander Glenn sold 8,200 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total value of $1,015,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 11,367 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,234.60. The trade was a 41.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based electric power holding company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company’s core business is the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Duke Energy operates a mix of regulated electric utilities and non-regulated energy businesses, providing essential energy infrastructure and services across multiple states.

Its operating activities include owning and operating generation assets across a portfolio that encompasses nuclear, natural gas, coal, hydroelectric and an expanding array of renewable resources, as well as battery storage and grid modernization projects.

