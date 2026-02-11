Navellier & Associates Inc. Invests $824,000 in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF $IYJ

Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IYJ. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,644,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the second quarter worth about $92,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 596.0% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,621,000 after acquiring an additional 15,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 172.4% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 5,865 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYJ opened at $160.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $152.24 and its 200-day moving average is $147.52. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $111.51 and a 12-month high of $161.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

