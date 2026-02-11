Navellier & Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 6,310 Masimo Corporation $MASI

Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $931,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Masimo by 6.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,619,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $386,575,000 after buying an additional 149,567 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Masimo by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,486,394 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $250,041,000 after acquiring an additional 10,403 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,181,203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $198,702,000 after acquiring an additional 509,724 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Masimo by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,163,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $195,791,000 after acquiring an additional 38,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 896,418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $150,817,000 after purchasing an additional 52,100 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Masimo Stock Performance
MASI opened at $134.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $136.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.18. Masimo Corporation has a 52-week low of $125.94 and a 52-week high of $194.88.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MASI
About Masimo
Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) is a global medical technology company specializing in noninvasive monitoring solutions. The company’s flagship technology, Masimo SET® (Signal Extraction Technology), enhances the accuracy of pulse oximetry in challenging clinical conditions. Beyond pulse oximetry, Masimo’s portfolio extends to brain function monitoring, regional oximetry, and acoustic respiration rate monitoring, serving critical, acute, and ambulatory care settings.
In addition to its core monitoring technologies, Masimo offers a range of patient cables, sensors, and connectivity platforms designed to integrate with hospital information systems and remote monitoring applications.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Masimo
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- The day the gold market broke
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.